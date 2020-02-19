|
Mr Alwyn Pidduck Mansfield Woodhouse Lifelong Mansfield resident Mr Alwyn Pidduck of Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on December 24, 2019, aged 93.
Alwyn worked as a builder and as a miner. He retired in 1991.
He liked reading, walking and football.
Alwyn was predeceased by his wife Pamela Rose Mary Pidduck. He is survived by his sons and daughters Steven, Terry, Sharon, Alan and Tracey,
eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Burial service was conducted by Reverend N.Carnell.
Mourners were Mr S.Pidduck, Mrs D.Talbot, Mr T.Pidduck, Mr J.Power, Mrs S.Edwards, Mr A.Pidduck, Mrs V.Pidduck, Miss J.Pidduck, Mr D.Millett, Mr C.Allsop, Mr and Mrs Atkinson, H.Ball; L.Ball (rep S. and J. McGarry), M. and R.Ball, V.Bell, Ms G.Bennett, I. and J. Bingley, K.Bradley, C.Bradley, L.Bray, Mr and Mrs K.Brotherhood, Mrs D.H.Dixon, M.Carter; (rep Mr L.E.Dixon), L.and K.Dove, Mr and Mrs N.Edwards, S.Edwards; Mr G.Ellis (rep Mr D.Ellis), C.Farnsworth, D.Fenton, P.Froggatt, E.Hall; Mr and Mrs Hippsley, (rep W.and S.Talbot): L.Jegasothy; J.Johnson (rep A.Hensman Library), D.Kelsey, L.Lowe, D.Vauhan, E.Machin; E.Machin (rep E.Machin), Z.Machin, K. and C.Matheson, R.M.Mellors; J.O'Neill , I.O'Neill (rep O'Neill's); I.J.and D.O'Neill (rep The O'Neill Kids); Mrs J.Peace (rep Clarity Homecare), J.and S.Pidduck, R.Pidduck (rep A.and R .Pidduck), R.and D.Pidduck; A.Richards (rep S.Richards); L.Sanders (rep Chris), D.Scott; Mr and Mrs T.Smith (rep Mr and Mrs L.Sczzensy), Ms K.Speed, Mr P.Wiesztort, Mr J.Wiesztort, S.Williams, Mr and Mrs K.Wilson.
Floral tributes were from Jack and Lauren, Esmae, Hunter, Zak, Che, Alfie, Elaine, Zoe, Dave, Stan, Luke, Arlo, Clint, Leannea, Chris, Carl, Jill, Trev and Family, Lorraine and Ryan, Ken, Rosalyn and Family, Juliet, Ian, Natalie, Wayne and Family, Gillian, Maud, Rob and Family, Julian and Sarah, Eileen.
Arrangements were by A.W.Lymn.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 19, 2020