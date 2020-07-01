|
Keightley Anthony Tony's family would like to say a heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy cards and donations in lieu of flowers, raising £310 for Ward 22.
We would also like to thank all staff of ward 22 who looked after Tony.
A Big Thank you to Rachel Nussey
who conducted the service.
We would like to say a special thank you to Sharon of Co-operative Funeral Care Kirkby-in-Ashfield for her kind care and understanding at our sad loss and all who were involved.
