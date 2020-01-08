Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Lymn (Sutton in Ashfield)
Station House
Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 5HB
01623 980 080
Resources
More Obituaries for April Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Ryan

Notice Condolences

April Ryan Notice
RYAN April nee Dean Of Charnwood Street, Sutton in Ashfield. Sadly passed away on the 30th December 2019 aged 57 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020, St Mary's Church at 11:00am followed by committal at Sutton Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support and
Kings Mill Gamma Scanner Appeal.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, Tel :01623 980080.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -