|
|
|
RYAN April nee Dean Of Charnwood Street, Sutton in Ashfield. Sadly passed away on the 30th December 2019 aged 57 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020, St Mary's Church at 11:00am followed by committal at Sutton Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support and
Kings Mill Gamma Scanner Appeal.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, Tel :01623 980080.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020