Chapman Arthur Of Sutton, formerly Arthur Chapman Ltd, Forest Road, Skegby, passed away 22nd November 2020, aged 88 years.
Funeral service on Tuesday 15th December 2020, 10.15 pm, Mansfield Crematorium. The cortege will pass his former garage at 9.50am for people to pay respects. Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for the R N L I.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 2, 2020