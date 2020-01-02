Home

Ankers Audrey Of Cinder Lane, Ollerton.
Passed away 22nd December 2019, aged 82 years. Funeral service to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Monday 13th January 2020, at 3.30pm. The family have requested that bright colours be worn at the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Girl Guides - Ollerton Division & Ollerton W.I. may be sent c/o A.W.Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Ollerton Tel.01623 860500, www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 2, 2020
