Walker Barbara Anne of Huthwaite, passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on 22nd March 2020, aged 84 years. Due to the situation with COVID-19 there will be a private family service on Monday 6th April at 11.00am Mansfield Crematorium. Followed by a memorial service at a later date.
Donations will be gratefully received for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at the memorial service.
For all enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 1, 2020
