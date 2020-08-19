|
|
|
Jephson Barrie Of Roberts Avenue, Huthwaite.
Passed away on 22nd July 2020,
aged 82 years.
Loving father to Ben and Laura and cherished by his 6 grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held for invited guests at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at 12.15pm and afterwards at The Travellers Rest.
Enquiries and donations if desired for The British Red Cross may be sent to
Ken Gregory and Sons,
Kirkby in Ashfield.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 19, 2020