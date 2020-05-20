|
|
|
Mr Barry Smalley
Known as Baz
Mansfield Woodhouse Mr Barry Alfred Smalley of Park Mews, Mansfield Woodhouse, passed away at home on April 30, 2020 aged 86.
Born at Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Barry was a lifelong local resident. He worked for Saxtons as a painter and decorator from 1947 to 1953. He was a coal miner at Clipstone Colliery until her retired around 1991 at 58 years of age.
Barry enjoyed fishing on Sookholme lake, staying in his caravan at Skegness, holidays abroad and gardening on his allotment.
Barry leaves his wife Maureen, his children Russ and Sharon and two granddaughters, Katy and Sally.
Funeral service took place on Thursday May 14, 2020, at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery,12.30pm. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
The officiating minister was Kate Colclough and arrangements were by A W Lymn,
Mansfield Woodhouse.
Mourners were Mrs M. Smalley, Mr R. Smalley, Mrs S. Smalley, Miss S. Thompson, Mrs K. Wigglesworth, Mr J. Wigglesworth, Mr P. Smalley, Mrs J. Winter.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 20, 2020