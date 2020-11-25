|
THOMPSON Bernard William Of Forest Manor Care Home, Sutton in Ashfield, formerly of Holbeck Way, Rainworth. Sadly passed away on the 9th November 2020, aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 2nd December, Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel, at 4.15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Rumbles café, Vicars Water, Clipstone.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Standard House, 16 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. NG19 7AD. 01623 622116
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 25, 2020