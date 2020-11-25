Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Lymn - Mansfield
Standard House
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 7AD
01623 622 116
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Thompson

Notice Condolences

Bernard Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Bernard William Of Forest Manor Care Home, Sutton in Ashfield, formerly of Holbeck Way, Rainworth. Sadly passed away on the 9th November 2020, aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 2nd December, Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel, at 4.15pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Rumbles café, Vicars Water, Clipstone.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Standard House, 16 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. NG19 7AD. 01623 622116
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -