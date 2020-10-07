Home

G. Gilbert Funeral Serice
2 Kingsway
Kirby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 7BB
01623 720101
Beryl Turner

Beryl Turner Notice
TURNER Beryl Funeral details of the late
Beryl Turner of Coronation Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Beryl passed away peacefully on
21st September 2020, aged 76 years.
Funeral Service on Tuesday,
13th October 2020, at
Mansfield Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be forwarded on to The Stroke Unit
at King's Mill Hospital.
All Enquiries to
G.Gilbert Funeral Service
Kirkby-in-Ashfield
01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 7, 2020
