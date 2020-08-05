|
Mrs Bessie
Fells
(nee Forman) 101 years of age, died recently at Parklands Care Home Alloa Scotland. Formerly of Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, she was born in South Anston, Yorkshire and trained as a paediatric nurse in Leeds. During WW 2 she was a matron of a nursery caring for the children whose mothers were working in the munitions' factories.
In 1944 she married Charles Fells, a Director of Seal and Turner Ltd.
Later she was nursing at thieves Wood Special School for disabled children.
Her interests include amateur dramatics, music, reading, the countryside and her dogs.
In 2011 she left for Scotland
to live with her son and his wife.
Bessie leaves her son Richard, his wife Lorraine, granddaughter Emma and great grandson Charlie.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 5, 2020