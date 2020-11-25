|
Marshall (nee Carrington)
Betty (Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe formerly of Beighton, Sheffield) passed away on 11th November 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horace, loving Mother of Kathleen, Kenneth and Brian, passed away at the age of 90 in the wonderful care of staff at Kingsmill Hospital, Mansfield, surrounded
by her family.
The Funeral Service will be held on 4th December 2020 in St Margaret's Church Bilsthorpe, at 11.15am, followed by a committal at Ollerton Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only any donations, in Lieu of flowers can be sent to John Eastwood Hospice Trust, Mansfield Rd, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4HJ or email [email protected] or call 01623 416 840
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Family are restricted to maximum of 13 people to attend Church (immediate family only) and 25 people at the Crematorium. The hearse will be leaving 5 Lansbury Road at approximately 11.00am, if people would like to show their respects on the route to the Church. A Wake cannot take place at the moment due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, we will celebrate Betty's life in the near future as soon as circumstances allow.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 25, 2020