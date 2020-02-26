Home

G. Gilbert Funeral Serice
2 Kingsway
Kirby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 7BB
01623 720101
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
13:45
St. Thomas Church
Kirkby-in-Ashfield
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:30
Kingsway Cemetery
Brian Billingham Notice
Billingham Brian Of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, passed away on 16th February 2020, aged 80 years.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 4th March 2020, 1.45pm at St. Thomas Church, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, followed by burial at Kingsway Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in Brian's Memory will be greatfully received and split between Dementia UK and Parkinsons.
All enquiries to G.Gilbert Funeral Service, 2 Kingsway Court, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Notts, NG17 7BB 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 26, 2020
