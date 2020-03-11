Home

MONK BRIAN ARTHUR Born 24th July 1930, died peacefully at The Nightingale Macmillan Unit,
Royal Derby Hospital on
Monday 2nd March 2020.
Much loved husband, father and poppa. Forever in our thoughts.
Funeral at 11.20am on
Wednesday 18th March in the
Main Chapel at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby. No flowers. Donations to Alzheimer's Society. (Either given at the funeral or their online donation page).
Enquiries to W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors. Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 11, 2020
