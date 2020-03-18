Home

Willett Brian William
(Brudge) Passed away on 6th March, 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved dad of Steven, Peter and Susan. Reunited with wife Beryl.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium on
Saturday 21st March at 11.15 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, made payable to NUH Charity (for use in Kidney Research),
may be given at the service or forwarded along with all enquiries to
Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road, Hucknall, Notts. Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 18, 2020
