|
|
|
SUTTON Carol Of Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. Passed away on 9th November 2020, aged 74 years. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online to Dementia UK at carolsutton.muchloved.com. Due to current restrictions, this will be a private service for family and close friends. All enquiries to
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, NG19 0HW. Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 18, 2020