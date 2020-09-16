|
|
|
JEPSON Claire Anne
(nee Wharmby) Of Mansfield, formerly of Selston,
sadly passed away on
31st August 2020, aged 45 years.
She will be greatly missed by all of
her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 22nd September at
St. Helen's Church, Selston at 2.00p.m. followed by a burial in the churchyard.
T he family have asked that anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Claire may do so as the funeral cortege leaves Mexborough Farm, 21 Mansfield Road, Selston, at 1:50p.m.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
The Beacon Project, Mansfield, and Claire's local Church may be placed in a donation box provided by the family at Mexborough Farm, by retiring collection after the service (Cheques
payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire. NG16 6BT.
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 16, 2020