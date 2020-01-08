Home

Tagg Colin Aged 81 years, of Worksop,
formerly Sutton in Ashfield.
Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019 at
Doncaster Royal lnfirmary and
will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1pm on Monday 13th January 2020
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the British Heart Foundation
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020
