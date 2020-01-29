|
|
|
SMITH & COOPER Connie & Joyce Connie of Nuncargate passed away at Jubilee Court Care Home on 16th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Joyce of Kirkby passed away at King's Mill Hospital on 19th January 2020. aged 84 years.
"Much loved sisters"
Both funeral services are to be held on Thursday 13th February 2020, at
12.15 Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Any donations would be gratefully received and forwarded to Breast Cancer Now.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd,
10 Priestsic Road, Sutton In Ashfield. Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020