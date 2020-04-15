Home

Brewer Councillor Anthony Neil of Skegby passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on 7th April 2020, aged 74 years. Due to the COVID-19 situation this will be a private family funeral service on Friday 24th April 2020 at 2.15pm Mansfield Crematorium.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, any donations would be gratefully received for The Welfare Clinic at Kings Mill Hospital.For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 15, 2020
