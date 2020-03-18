|
|
|
KESTEVEN David Passed away on
Wednesday 4th March 2020, aged 68 years.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium, Reflection Chapel on
Monday 23 March 2020 at 2.15.
By request, family flowers only please, but, if desired, donations made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' may be sent to
C. Terry Funeral Services
244 Bulwell High Road
Bulwell
Nottingham
NG6 8NU
Telephone 0115 977 0866
A donation box will be taken on the day of the service.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 18, 2020