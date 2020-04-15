|
|
|
Hague Denise Margaret I would like to thank everyone who attended Denise's funeral and all those people who could not attend due to current circumstances including neighbours, friends and Denise's
ex work colleagues but they kindly donated to Multiple Myeloma Research totalling £400. Also Michael Elliott for
a brilliant summary of Denise's life and Debbie for the lovely flowers and finally A W Lymn and especially Tina.
Thank you all, Dennis Hague.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 15, 2020