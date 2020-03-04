Home

BROWN Derek John Of Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Passed away 27th January 2020, aged 66 years. Funeral service to take place at St Thomas' Church,Kingsway, Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Thursday 12th March 2020, at 12.15 pm, followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to the Nightingale Ward at Nottingham University Hospital's Charity. Enquiries to G Gilbert Funeral Service 01623 720101.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 4, 2020
