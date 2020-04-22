|
|
|
Lynn Elizabeth Ann ( BETTY ) Of High Tor, Skegby, passed away 10th April 2020 aged 79 years. Restricted Funeral service due to COVID 19 to take place on Wednesday 29th April 2020 10.30am St Katherine's Churchyard, Teversal. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for
The British Heart Foundation.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 22, 2020