|
|
|
BIRD Eric Passed away 20th September 2020, aged 74 years. Eric will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place at Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel on Friday 9th October 2020 at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu made payable to Nottingham Hospitals Charity for The Home Renal Unit and The Bramley Ward at the City Hospital Nottingham may be sent care of
Nottinghamshire Funeral Service
11 Bexon Court , Foxhill Road
Carlton, Nottingham, NG4 1SQ
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 30, 2020