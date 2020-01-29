|
MALTBY Eric (Whip) Of Nuncargate Road Kirkby-in-Ashfield
Passed away 8th January 2020, aged 90 years. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th February 2020, 1 pm, at St John's Church, Skegby Road, Kirkby Woodhouse followed by burial in Kirkby Woodhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only please and anyone wishing to make a donation in
lieu of flowers will be given to the Renal Unit at King's Mill Hospital
Enquiries to G Gilbert Funeral Service 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020