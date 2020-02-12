Home

RAMSEY Florence Edith Ruth
(nee Piper) Of Morven Street, Creswell, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on Thursday 23rd January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 19th February 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909 720543 or 01909 721494
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 12, 2020
