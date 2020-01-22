|
Mr George Curzon Skegby A cremation service has been held for Mr George William Curzon of Skegby who passed away at home on December 8, 2019, aged 85.
George leaves his wife Janette Curzon, sons Paul and David, daughter Debra and four grandchildren.
George was born at Selston and has been a local resident for 60 years.
He worked as a joiner/ carpenter for 55 years,
he retired in 2010.
His hobbies included breeding poultry and wildlife.
Mourners were Mrs J.Curzon, Mr and Mrs D.Curzon, Mr and Mrs C.Radford, Miss A.Curzon, Mr and Mrs P.Curzon, Miss R.Curzon, Mrs V.Wharmby, Mrs M.Newton, Mrs B.Cartwright, Mr G.Mellors, Mr and Mrs P.Wood, Mr J.Kennedy, Miss J.Turner, Mrs M.Whittaker, Mr J.Whittaker, Mr and Mrs D.Carrington, Mr B.Grattidge, Mr S.Reynolds, Mrs F.Moakes, Mr R.Brogdale, Mrs A. O'Brien, Mr A.Arrowsmith, Mr and Mrs J.Brocklehurst, Mrs S.Wilcockson, Mrs R.Allen, Mrs L.Price, Mr and Mrs T.Stokes, Mrs T.Sage, Mrs J.Montgomery, Mrs K.Weaver, Mr A. and Mrs C.Clarke, Mr N. Deakin, Mr and Mrs J.Radford, Mrs D.White.
Floral tributes were from Family. Donations for Alzheimer's Society and Prostrate Cancer UK raised £300.00.
The service was conducted by Keith Brown. Arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 22, 2020