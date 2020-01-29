Home

WATTS Gerda The Watts family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £200 split between Baily House Mansfield and Mansfield Christian Community Centre. We would particularly like to thank all members of staff at Baily House for their outstanding care of Gerda, Pastor Konrad Schafer, Pastor Kevin Watts for leading the service and church members for their comforting words and prayers.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020
