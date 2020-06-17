|
|
|
Munson Gladys Lilian Of Selston, passed away peacefully with her family
by her side at home on
4th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Gladys sadly leaves 2 Sons Rob and Roy, Daughter-In-Law Pat, 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Gladys will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends .
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel) on Thursday 25th June
at 10.00am. Please immediate
family only to attend the service
under the circumstances.
Family flowers only please
and any donations taken in lieu
for Macmillian Cancer Support.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood , Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 17, 2020