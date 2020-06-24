|
Sugg Gordon of Ashcroft Nursing home, formerly of Birch Tree Crescent, Kirkby, passed away at home on 16th June 2020,
aged 100 Years. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions a private Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 30th June at Mansfield Crematorium at2.15pm.
Family flowers only please any donations will be kindly received and forwarded to Ashcroft Care Home, Sutton. For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd. Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 24, 2020