Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Sugg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Sugg

Notice Condolences

Gordon Sugg Notice
Sugg Gordon of Ashcroft Nursing home, formerly of Birch Tree Crescent, Kirkby, passed away at home on 16th June 2020,
aged 100 Years. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions a private Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 30th June at Mansfield Crematorium at2.15pm.
Family flowers only please any donations will be kindly received and forwarded to Ashcroft Care Home, Sutton. For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd. Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -