BAUGH Harold
INST.MECH.ENG Passed away peacefully at the Whitworth Hospital, Matlock on Wednesday 17th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband of the late Bessie and Father to Alan and Carole.
A dearly loved Grandad to Paul and Louise and Great-Grandad to
Charlie and Freddie.
The funeral service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick,
on Friday 3rd July at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
All other enquires to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
5 Nottingham Road, Ripley DE5 3DJ
Tel: 01773 570136
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 24, 2020