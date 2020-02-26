|
|
|
Needham Iris Evelyn Iris' family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £400 for Ward 53, Stroke Unit, King's Mill Hospital.
We would particularly like to thank all staff on the Stroke Unit, Steven Blakeley for his comforting words and service and everyone at A. Wass Funeral Directors for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 26, 2020