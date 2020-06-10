|
|
|
Newton James Wilfred (Jim) of Sutton passed away at home on
7th June aged 80 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will take place on Thursday 18th June 2020 Mansfield Crematorium at
12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please any donations would be gratefully received and forwarded to The Nottinghamshire Hospice at home.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020