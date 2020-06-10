Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Newton

Notice Condolences

James Newton Notice
Newton James Wilfred (Jim) of Sutton passed away at home on
7th June aged 80 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will take place on Thursday 18th June 2020 Mansfield Crematorium at
12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please any donations would be gratefully received and forwarded to The Nottinghamshire Hospice at home.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -