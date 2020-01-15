|
|
|
Mrs Jean Moore Sutton Mrs Jean Moore of Prior Close, Sutton was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium following a service in the Chapel.
Born in Huthwaite, Jean worked at various factories in the area.
Predeceased by her husband Harold, she leaves a son Brian and daughters Christine, Janet and Susan, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The service was conducted by Kerry Corden.
Mourners were Mr and Mrs B. Moore, Mrs C.Josebury, Mr and Mrs I. Nelson, Mrs S.Reid, Mr I. Moore, Mr and Mrs W. Josebury, Ms H. Josebury, Mr and Mrs B. Foulkes, Mr D. Nelson, Miss A. Reid, Miss H. Reid, Mr W. Reid, Mrs E. Radford, Mrs L. Hardy, Mr J. Goddard, Mr M. Goddard, Mr and Mrs G. Barsby, Mr and Mrs J. Williams, Mrs B. Millward, Mr and Mrs King, Mr B. King, Mr D. Clark, Miss A. West, Miss L. West, Mr E. West.
Arrangements were by Ken Gregory & Son.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 15, 2020