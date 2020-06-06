|
Drew Jennifer Ann (Jenny) Of Sutton In Ashfield passed
away at home on 28th May 2020,
aged 69 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a
private family service will be held on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 2.00pm, Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations will be gratefully received and will be forwarded to Nottinghamshire Hospice at Home.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd.,
Sutton In Ashfield Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 6, 2020