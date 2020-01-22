|
Mrs Jenny Brooks Pleasley A service has been held at Mansfield Crematorium for
Mrs Jenny Brooks of Pleasley.
Jenny was born in Sutton and worked at Ann Harvey and Dash at Mansfield Co-op for 10 years then Anthony Bek Primary School , retiring in 2018 due to ill health.
She enjoyed many holidays in Spain, loved visiting local charity shops, watching all the soaps on television and playing games on tablet P.C
Jenny passed away at home on December 14, 2019.
She leaves her husband Martin Brooks.
Mourners were Mr M.Brooks, Mrs H.Bacon, Mr S.Bacon, Mr T.Moult, Mr A.Bacon, Mr J.Brooks, Mr J.Brooks, Mr and Mrs D.Brooks, Miss L.Brooks, Mr R.Brooks, Mr and Mrs T.Elliott, Mrs A.Elliott, Mr and Mrs K.Elliott, Mr and Mrs J.Drury, Mrs E.Whitehurst, Mr A.Whitehurst, Mr and Mrs J.Leverton, Mrs S.Byfield ; Mr and Mrs B.Bacon (rep Mr D.Bacon), Mr A.Bacon, Mr P.Bacon; Miss E.Bacon (rep Miss S.Bacon), Mr P.Hayde, Mrs J.Lapko, Mr and Mrs D.Powell, Mr and Mrs D.Moult, Mrs S.Hayde, Mr and Mrs M.Bacon, Mr and Mrs P.Hutton, Mr and Mrs C.Overton, Mr and Mrs G.Wilson, Mr and Mrs D.Bayliss, Mr and Mrs R.Thomas; Mr and Mrs J.Kearney (rep Mr and Mrs A.Smith); Mr and Mrs K.Troman-Green ( Rep Mr R.and Mrs L.Troman-Green), Mrs R.Dunsmore, Mrs A.Tomlinson, Mrs L.Ives, Mr J.Webster, Mr and Mrs A.Bridges; Mrs J.Baker (rep Mr L.Baker), Mr and Mrs K.Massey, Mrs L.Smith, Mrs D.Key, Mrs M.Evans; Mrs L.Jarosinski (rep Mr R.Troman), Mr and Mrs M.Morris, Mr G.Longdon; Mrs J.Cliff (rep Headmaster Salon), Mr and Mrs Glasby ; Miss S.Wood (rep Severn Trent), Mr C.Davies, Mr R.Brooks, Mr D.Lafferty, Mr and Mrs G.Pemberton.
The service was conducted by Mr Adam Humphries. Arrangements were by A.W.Lymn.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 22, 2020