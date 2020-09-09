|
|
|
McLAUGHLIN
Dr Jo Passed away on 17th August 2020, following a short illness,
surrounded by her family.
She will be best remembered in Mansfield for her work at the Child and Family Therapy Unit on St John Street. She was proud of the work she did in helping many families overcome their difficulties and her family wish all who met her to remember her caring, supportive nature.
Her funeral will be private and
no flowers are requested.
Any donations in memory can be
made at localgiving.org
/fundraising/JoMcLaughlin
Funeral enquiries please contact
A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Rainworth Tel: 01623-797647
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 9, 2020