Levy Joanna Of Ashdale care home, formerly of Stuart Street, Sutton. Passed away at King's Mill Hospital, on 30th March 2020, aged 81 years. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 8th April, 2.00pm, Mansfield Crematorium. Immediate family only due to the COVID-19 Situation. All donations received will be kindly accepted and given to a charity at a later date.
For any funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, Sutton 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 8, 2020