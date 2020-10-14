|
|
|
CHANTRY John Peacefully on
Monday 5th October 2020 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 80 years.
Lovely husband of Iris.
Much loved dad of Sue, Marie & Julie.
Loving grandad of Matthew, Abbie,
Ryan, Lily (grandads lovepot)
and the late Luke.
Special great grandad to Mia & Parker.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 14, 2020