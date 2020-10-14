Home

John Chantry

John Chantry Notice
CHANTRY John Peacefully on
Monday 5th October 2020 at
Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 80 years.
Lovely husband of Iris.
Much loved dad of Sue, Marie & Julie.
Loving grandad of Matthew, Abbie,
Ryan, Lily (grandads lovepot)
and the late Luke.
Special great grandad to Mia & Parker.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 14, 2020
