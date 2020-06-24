|
DODMAN JOHN WILLIAM of Selston.
Passed away peacefully at
Kings Mill Hospital on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020, aged 88.
Leaves behind Son David,
Daughter Alison, Husband Colin
and Grand Daughter Ria.
Son Paul and Wife Claire.
Grand Daughter Rebecca and
Grand Son Paul Junior.
Sister Joan and Husband Doug.
Joan's Daughter Jacqueline.
Cremation will be held at
Swanwick Crematorium
Friday 26th June at 11:00.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent directly to
Wish Upon A Star.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 24, 2020