John Gascoigne Notice
GASCOIGNE John Terence Of Meden Avenue, Warsop.
Passed away on 11th October 2020, aged 75.
Funeral service to take place at St Peter & St Paul Church, Warsop, on Thursday 29th October.Family and close friends only to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for Kings Mill Hospital Ward 23 & Ward 41.
All funeral enquiries to A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service, Shirebrook, 01623 742813, www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 21, 2020
