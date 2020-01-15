Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service
The Old Farm
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 9JZ
01623 623765
Resources
More Obituaries for John Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Turner

Notice Condolences

John Turner Notice
TURNER John Of Rolaine Close, Mansfield Woodhouse. Passed away on 1st January 2020, aged 77 years. Funeral service on Thursday 30th January,
A. W. Lymn Service Chapel, Mansfield Woodhouse at 12.00 noon followed by burial at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society and Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance. Funeral enquiries to
A. W. Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse, tel 01623 623765.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -