TURNER John Of Rolaine Close, Mansfield Woodhouse. Passed away on 1st January 2020, aged 77 years. Funeral service on Thursday 30th January,
A. W. Lymn Service Chapel, Mansfield Woodhouse at 12.00 noon followed by burial at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society and Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance. Funeral enquiries to
A. W. Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse, tel 01623 623765.
