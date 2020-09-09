|
Williams John Of Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield (born in Alfreton), passed away on
31st August 2020 aged 67 years.
Due to current restrictions a
funeral service for family and close friends only will take place on
Monday 14th September 2020,
4.15pm at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received for
Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 9, 2020