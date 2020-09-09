Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Sutton in Ashfield
2 Manor Street
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 1BG
01623 554 161
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Williams

Notice Condolences

John Williams Notice
Williams John Of Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield (born in Alfreton), passed away on
31st August 2020 aged 67 years.
Due to current restrictions a
funeral service for family and close friends only will take place on
Monday 14th September 2020,
4.15pm at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received for
Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -