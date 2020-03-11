|
WYKES Josie Of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, former landlady of The Manor Public House, Selston and Founding Member of Selston Junior Jazz Band. Passed away 2nd March 2020, aged 80 years. Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please and anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to The Great Ormond Street Hospital
Enquiries to G Gilbert Funeral Service 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 11, 2020