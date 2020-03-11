Home

POWERED BY

Services
G. Gilbert Funeral Serice
2 Kingsway
Kirby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 7BB
01623 720101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
14:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Wykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie Wykes

Notice Condolences

Josie Wykes Notice
WYKES Josie Of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, former landlady of The Manor Public House, Selston and Founding Member of Selston Junior Jazz Band. Passed away 2nd March 2020, aged 80 years. Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please and anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to The Great Ormond Street Hospital
Enquiries to G Gilbert Funeral Service 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -