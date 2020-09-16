|
|
|
BOWYER Joyce Phyllis Of Willow Tree Care Home, formerly
of Robin Down Lane, Mansfield.
Passed away 10th September 2020, aged 92 years. Flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent directly to Guide Dogs for the Blind
or the Funeral Director.
Due to the current restrictions, this will be a private service for family and
close friends. All enquiries to
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town,
NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 16, 2020