Joyce Plowright Notice
PLOWRIGHT Joyce Enid Died peacefully in hospital, following a short illness on 24th September 2020.
Much loved by her many
nephews, nieces and friends.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to be held at 12:15pm on Wednesday 21st October at Mansfield Crematorium (family only), followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Hucknall Central Methodist church at 1:15pm. The hearse will be leaving Hucknall Methodist church at 11:45am for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Family flowers only please.
Donations in Joyce's memory
can be made to Diabetes UK
or Versus Arthritis.
Ken Gregory and Sons Ltd
Funeral Directors.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 14, 2020
