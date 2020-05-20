Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Smith

Notice Condolences

Julie Smith Notice
SMITH Julie Of Hartill Drive, Mansfield.
Passed away 15th May 2020,
aged 64 years. Due to the current restrictions, only close family & friends will attend the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to Cancer Research UK
via our online tribute page https://wsingham.co.uk/
funeral-announcements/
Enquiries to W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove,
Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW
Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -